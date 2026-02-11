Draymond Green is calling on the NBA to address what he described as a growing tanking crisis, arguing the practice is damaging player development and derailing careers across the league.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors veteran forward criticized organizations that prioritize draft positioning over development, saying young players caught in rebuilding strategies are often left without proper instruction.

“More often than not, you get the Isaiah Roby’s, you know, you get Jahlil Okafor’s, you get all of these guys that are a part of these tank jobs and they just fizzle out because they're not taught proper techniques,” Green said.

“Then you get off of them, they go to another situation. They like, ‘Man, you've been league for four years. You don't know X, Y, and Z.’ Well, no. I've been a part of a tank job.”

Green pointed specifically to former lottery pick Jahlil Okafor, who entered the league during the Philadelphia 76ers’ “Trust The Process” era. That stretch, built around accumulating high draft picks through losing seasons, also included players such as Nerlens Noel, Michael Carter-Williams and Markelle Fultz.

Green argued that extended losing environments can create bad habits and stunt growth, particularly for young players expected to carry heavy roles without veteran infrastructure.

“So, at some point, the NBA has to figure out a way, start taking these draft picks,” Green said. “If you're tanking, your draft pick automatically drops down. If you suck, you suck. Then you should get the pick. But if you don't really suck as bad as you suck and you're just trying to stack the pick secretly, I’m gonna bomb a year to get that's garbage. You're teaching these kids how to lose.”

Draymond Green points to Thunder rebuild, Jazz decisions in tanking debate

Green acknowledged that tanking has produced successful outcomes in certain cases. The Oklahoma City Thunder executed a prolonged rebuild that ultimately led to a championship last summer after a seven-game victory over the Indiana Pacers. During that stretch, star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed extended time with injuries as the Thunder stockpiled draft assets. Green also cited Isaiah Roby, who spent time on those rebuilding rosters.

While conceding that Oklahoma City’s model “worked,” Green maintained that the broader league consequences remain problematic.

Recent games involving the Utah Jazz have renewed scrutiny around competitive integrity. After acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. in a blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, alongside Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic, Utah started all three in back-to-back road games in Orlando and Miami. Each player logged 25 minutes through three quarters in both contests but did not play in the fourth quarter of either game.

In Orlando, the Jazz surrendered a 33-23 fourth quarter to the Orlando Magic and lost 120-117 after leading by 17 points. In Miami, Utah held on for a 115-111 victory despite similar substitution patterns.

The NBA previously adjusted its draft lottery system to discourage tanking, flattening the odds among the league’s worst teams. Green suggested additional measures may be necessary, including automatic draft penalties for teams perceived to be intentionally losing.

The Warriors (29-25) sit eighth in the Western Conference and host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN as Green’s comments add to the league-wide debate about the balance between rebuilding strategies and maintaining competitive standards.