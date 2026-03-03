The Orlando Magic are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday with the goal of earning their 32nd win of the season. However, it appears the club will be without Anthony Black, as he appeared on the team's latest injury report.

Black, who is 22 years old, is officially ruled out of Tuesday's contest due to a quad contusion in his right leg. Jett Howard will likely step into the starting lineup to replace Black. Jevon Carter could also see extra minutes in the backcourt.

“Anthony Black will not play tonight vs Washington due to a right quad contusion.”

Depending on the grade of the injury, the Magic could be without Black for some time. If it is a minor injury, the former first-round pick could be out for one to three weeks. However, if the injury is more severe, he could be out for six or more weeks. Ultimately, it will depend on what the medical staff has to say after evaluating the injury further.

The third-year pro is in the middle of the best season so far in his career. As serving as a role player to begin his time with the Magic, Anthony Black has become one of the go-to options in Orlando. His abilities as a two-way player make him a solid producer for this team.

Through 58 games played so far this season, Black is averaging 15.7 points (career-high), 3.9 rebounds (career-high), 3.9 assists (career-high), and 1.4 steals (career-high) per contest. He's also shooting 45.4% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the three-point line.