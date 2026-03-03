WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Wizards had one of the most dramatic games of their season in Monday's 123-118 home loss to the Houston Rockets, which included a Trae Young ejection. But third-year guard Bilal Coulibaly's season-high 23 points (9-16, 5-7 3-point) was the most important aspect of the night for Washington's development.

The 21-year-old told ClutchPoints postgame what's helped him improve his shooting recently.

Bilal Coulibaly scored a season-high 23 points tonight and shot 5-of-7 from deep. His shot has noticeably improved recently, and he credits that to getting more reps and finding his rhythm. The oft-injured guard has consistently been in the lineup since late January, which has… pic.twitter.com/EbxySnQcwl — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) March 3, 2026

“Just getting more reps, being out there more,” he said. “Finding my rhythm, and yeah, just my work.”

Coulibaly's recent uptick in shooting efficiency coincides with his healthiest stretch of the season. The 6-foot-7, 195-pounder has played in 15 of the Wizards' last 16 games after missing multiple contests in each month from October to January. He struggled offensively throughout that latter stretch, topping out with a 41.7% field goal clip in January and a 29.6% 3-point clip in November. However, he posted a 46% field goal clip (33.3% 3-point) in February.

Head coach Brian Keefe was asked whether that improvement is due to more reps or a specific change like his shooting form.

“I’m not going to get into specifics on that stuff, but you know, he's diligent about his craft, he's working on specific things,” he said. “It's really intentional, and you got to put the time in, and he's doing all that.”

While Keefe kept the details to himself, Coulibaly's form looks smoother now than it ever has. For example, the native Frenchman's shot was disjointed in this practice clip from Oct. 18, as he didn't always release the ball at the top of his jump.

Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly shooting threes after practice. Coulibaly continued to work Back From the thumb injury he sustained in Eurobasket. pic.twitter.com/xVcoVyCm8d — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) October 18, 2025

However, Monday's game was a different story. The clip below shows Coulibaly shooting with a fluid motion and without a hitch, as he hit an off-dribble three after letting the ball go at the top of his jump.

FOUR TRIPLES IN THE FIRST HALF FOR BILAL 🎯 📊 14 PTS | 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/Q5d76aewLj — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 3, 2026

The eye test shows that Coulibaly has made the necessary changes to his mechanics, which could change the trajectory of his career. To this point, the two-time Rising Star has established himself as a defensive specialist with supreme athleticism, as he's known for explosive dunks. But his field goal clip has decreased each season, as he posted a 43.5% mark as a rookie before decreasing to 42.1% last year and 41.9% this year. Additionally, his three-point percentage went down from 34.6 as a rookie to 28.1 last season, and he's at 30.4% this year. This has made him a liability offensively.

Injuries have played a role, as Coulibaly was shut down in March 2024 due to a right wrist fracture and again last March because of a hamstring strain. On top of that, the 2023 No. 7 overall pick had thumb surgery in September after tearing a ligament while playing for France in Eurobasket, which caused him to miss the first four games of this season. He's also had other minor ailments that have caused him to miss time.

It's hard for a player to get in rhythm and improve when they constantly get hurt, but if Coulibaly continues to stay healthy and efficient offensively, he'll make a strong case as a long-term piece ahead of his first extension-eligible offseason.

Young, who will make his Wizards debut on Thursday at home against the Utah Jazz, should also get Coulibaly more open looks due to his offensive gravity. If the latter player takes advantage of the opportunity, he could end the season with career-best shooting percentages.

Trae Young, Kevin Durant headline fun Wizards-Rockets contest

Young (knee/quad) didn't play on Monday, but he made his presence felt when he got ejected for walking onto the floor in street clothes while Washington rookie Jamir Watkins and Houston forward Tari Eason got into an altercation. Young was sticking up for Watkins, as Eason pushed him onto the ground moments earlier.

Trae Young was ejected from Wizards-Rockets before playing a single minute with the team 😳 He walked onto the floor during a spat between Jamir Watkins and Tari Eason. pic.twitter.com/T5vsaMdneK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2026

Fans cheered for Young as he walked into the tunnel, and he posted about the incident on social media after the game.

“Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C. 😂 .. but I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers,” he said.

Although Young broke the rules by stepping onto the court as an inactive player, it showed that he cares about his teammates. Plus, the former All-NBA honoree announced via social media on Tuesday that he won't get suspended ahead of Thursday's debut.

Outside of that, Rockets superstar and D.C.-area native Kevin Durant logged 30 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3-point) with seven rebounds over 37 minutes in his homecoming night. The 37-year-old also got chippy with second-year Wizards guard Bub Carrington, as the two talked trash before he shoved Carrington in the back at the end of the game. The latter player then fell to the ground, and Durant received a technical foul.

However, the future Hall of Famer didn't hold a grudge against Washington. He was seen giving pointers to second-year Wizards wing Kyshawn George postgame, via On SI's Lachard Binkley.

KD just loves basketball. Even after playing 37 minutes, he is still giving the other team's young guys pointers they can use for the rest of their careers. pic.twitter.com/HvUUvyak7m — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) March 3, 2026

Durant also said that he's “excited for the hometown team” now that Young and star big man Anthony Davis are in the District, via Double Take Sports' Carita Parks. Wizards fans haven't had much to be excited about in recent years, but the team's young core combined with its new stars and whoever it drafts in the lottery this summer are putting it in a position to be competitive after this season.