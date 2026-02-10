A potential cross-league star pairing centered around Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson has emerged as a scenario to monitor for Golden State, according to a recent report from ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

In his latest piece, Siegel outlined how the Golden State Warriors’ decision to preserve long-term assets has positioned the franchise to act aggressively in the upcoming offseason. While Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a speculative target league-wide, Siegel suggested several alternative star paths that could reshape Golden State’s future, including the possibility of Adebayo becoming available via trade.

“As a result of holding onto their assets, the Warriors can now be aggressive again when the time comes for the offseason,” Siegel wrote. “Does this mean another pursuit of Giannis? Perhaps, but what happens if other stars like Karl-Anthony Towns or Kawhi Leonard become available? Maybe the Cleveland Cavaliers look to move Jarrett Allen, or maybe even Bam Adebayo asks for a trade from the Miami Heat.”

Siegel noted that Golden State has previously expressed interest in Adebayo and that the center maintains a strong relationship with Jimmy Butler, further fueling speculation about his long-term future in Miami.

“After all, Adebayo is a player the Warriors have been interested in over the last year, as we've reported at ClutchPoints, and he still holds a strong relationship with Butler,” Siegel wrote. “Adebayo is certainly a player Warriors fans should keep in the back of their mind, especially with Lacob also owning the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA and wanting to be aggressive in pursuing a superstar talent soon.”

A’ja Wilson free agency fuels Bam Adebayo speculation for Warriors

That ownership overlap introduces a broader possibility involving Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces star and four-time WNBA MVP, who is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents in the women’s league. Siegel reported that Wilson is a key target for Joe Lacob and the expansion Golden State Valkyries.

“A'ja Wilson, a four-time WNBA MVP, will be a key free agent target for Lacob and the Valkyries, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “Why would this matter for the Warriors? Well, Wilson and Adebayo have been together for years. These two becoming the faces of both Golden State franchises is certainly something to monitor.”

Adebayo, 28, is in his ninth NBA season and continues to anchor Miami’s frontcourt. Through 47 games, he is averaging 18.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three-point range in 31.3 minutes per contest.

Wilson, 29, recently completed her eighth professional season after posting 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. She shot 50.5 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc across 40 games, averaging 31.2 minutes.

For now, Adebayo remains focused on Miami’s playoff push. The Heat (28-27) sit eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and open a two-game road trip Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (15-40) at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Golden State (29-25) also holds the eighth seed in the Western Conference and continues a four-game homestand Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs (36-16) at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.