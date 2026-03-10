As the NBA world reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder's 129-126 win against All-Star Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins called out the three-time MVP. For the second time in 10 days, the Thunder defeated Jokic and the Nuggets at home in another instant classic between the two leading MVP candidates.

Despite Jokic having another elite regular season, he's not in tip-top shape, according to Perkins, he said, per Road Trippin.

“I don’t believe Jokic is in the best shape, and he’s still putting up these numbers,” Perkins said. “I believe that Jokic needs to be in better shape because remember, when Jokic was at his best, we saw him before that championship running those stairs in the offseason, seeing all the video. He looked more ripped up, he was shredded, and he was playing both sides of the basketball.”

For Perkins, Jokic was much more dominant on the defensive end of the floor, especially during the Nuggets' championship run in 2023.

“All I’m saying is everybody’s been waiting for Joker to turn this corner,” Perkins added. “And it’s like we haven’t seen it defensively.”

Jokic's triple-double (32 points, 13 assists, 14 rebounds) led four Nuggets players in double figures, including starter Aaron Gordon (23 points, 10 rebounds) in only his second game back from a hamstring injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. connected on eight threes en route to 28 points off the bench, and Jamal Murray added 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back when they host the Rockets on Wednesday.

Nikola Jokic gives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander his flowers after loss

Article Continues Below

After losing to the Thunder for the second time in 10 days, Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander his flowers for breaking Wilt Chamberlain's 63-year-old record in Monday's loss. The Thunder has had the edge in the Western Conference rivalry, which could continue in the postseason. Jokic reaffirmed his loyalty toward the Nuggets recently, calling it home.

After Gilgeous-Alexander's historic night, Jokic had to remind reporters of how difficult it is for a player to break a 60+ year record, scoring 20+ points in 126 consecutive games is no easy feat, he said, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“I don’t know that people know how hard it is to do that. To make 20 points in 10 (straight) games, not 120, whatever it is, it’s special. He’s a special player,” Jokic said. “It's a pleasure and a privilege to play against him.”

Nikola Jokic on SGA tying Wilt with 126 consecutive 20-point games “I don’t know that people know how hard it is to do that. To make 20 pointsin 10 (straight) games, not 120 whatever it is, it’s special. He’s a special player.” pic.twitter.com/YMSWvXGbhj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 10, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander's unforgettable night has undoubtedly given him a significant lead over Jokic in this year's MVP race.