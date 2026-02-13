Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green publicly criticized Doris Burke following Wednesday night’s 126-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, accusing the ESPN analyst of selectively evaluating his play.

After the game, a fan on Threads alleged that Spurs star Victor Wembanyama fouled Green during a key sequence.

“Doris Burke, completely ignoring the fact that Wemby has his arm completely wrapped around Green,” @fs.kid wrote.

Green responded directly:

“She will always ignore things happening to me and only half mention the good. And take shots when they are available. Been that way for a while…”

The 35-year-old forward turned in a near triple-double performance with Stephen Curry sidelined, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes. He shot 6-for-14 from the field and 2-for-8 from beyond the arc while serving as the primary facilitator.

Doris Burke’s past criticism of Draymond Green resurfaces after Warriors loss

Burke has previously been critical of Green’s on-court conduct. During last season’s first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, she questioned whether officials allowed Green more leeway regarding technical fouls.

“How many guys get this kind of leash, in the league, to get a Flagrant 1 and continue the discussion?” Burke said during that broadcast.

Play-by-play announcer Mike Breen added:

“They're gonna give players a little extra rope…but it just gets tired.”

The Warriors surrendered a 16-point lead in the loss and fell to 29-26, sliding into the Western Conference’s eighth seed entering NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.