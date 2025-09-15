A counteroffer by Jonathan Kuminga and his representatives has been rejected by the Golden State Warriors, continuing the restricted free agency standoff.
With the Warriors reportedly offering a three-year, $75.2 million deal and completely shutting down any potential of a player option, Kuminga, whose Golden State tenure has been polarizing, presented “alternatives.”
“One of the latest counters, sources said, came in the past week: One year on a negotiable number, presented as a souped-up version of the qualifying offer, getting Kuminga a financial bump (up from $8 million) and unrestricted free agency next summer while wiping away the inherent no-trade clause and allowing the Warriors to use him as an expiring contract at the deadline,” ESPN's Anthony Slater and Shams Charania wrote. “It would serve as a bridge deal that gives both sides the ability to examine another year together, but also a much more trade-friendly salary number as opposed to the qualifying offer, which has an Oct. 1 deadline. It is similar to a concept the Brooklyn Nets proposed to Cam Thomas.”
According to Charania and Slater, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. “declined the concept,” and principal owner Joe Lacob is “apparently” not a fan of it either.
The Warriors reportedly offered Kuminga a $75 million deal last week, which includes $48.3 million guaranteed in the first two years and a team option in the third.