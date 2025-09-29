The Golden State Warriors continue to make moves to round out the remaining spots of their roster, bringing back veteran guard Gary Payton II.

Payton agreed to a new deal with the Warriors on Sunday evening, per NBA insider Brett Siegel. The guard has been with the team since the end of the 2022-23 season, providing valuable defense on the perimeter and solid rebounding at the position.

“Payton made it clear to Dubs management this offseason that he wanted to come back, and he had the support of the veterans and HC Steve Kerr,” Siegel wrote.

Payton averaged 6.5 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists per game throughout 62 appearances in the 2024-25 season. He shot 57.4% from the field, including 32.6% from beyond the arc, and 71.1% from the free-throw line.