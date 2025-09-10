Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green has a reputation of being involved in controversies. Be it putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock, striking Jusuf Nurkic on his face, or hitting LeBron James in the groin, he has received multiple suspensions and generally finds a way to defend himself.

Back during the 2023 first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, Green had stomped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest after the Lithuanian had grabbed his ankle during the fourth quarter. After receiving a flagrant foul 2 and later a one-match ban, the assumption might be that Green sees his mistake and is actually apologetic for the situation.

That, however, does not seem to be true. During a recent appearance on internet personality Kai Cenat’s livestream, Green was seen defending his action after the streamer and his friends watched a video of the incident.

Draymond Green on why he stomped on Domantas Sabonis 😬 “You gotta get him back, why is he holding onto my ankle?” (h/t @CourtsideBuzzX) pic.twitter.com/ECcDLCINTV — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) September 9, 2025

“You gotta get him back, why is he holding onto my ankle?” Green was heard saying, clearly offering the ankle grab as the reason why he ended up stepping on Sabonis’ chest.

After looking at the clip, even the streamer seemed convinced that the explanation was hardly accurate, with him and his friends visibly laughing at the explanation. Green seemingly had every opportunity to step away from the Kings’ player and clearly looked like he had deliberately stomped on his sternum. However, he was convinced that Sabonis also played a role in the coming together.

“You can’t grab my ankle, or I’ll step on you. He got my ankle wrapped; they don’t want you to see that part. He’s got my whole ankle, but they just want you to see the stomp,” he explained.

Green has previously shown a lack of regret over a range of controversial acts. He initially apologized for punching former teammate Jordan Poole, but also later told reporters that “you can't call a man a B-word and push him and not get hit either,” per ESPN.

Similarly, he had claimed that he was merely trying to defend former teammate Klay Thompson by putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock, claiming that he did not live his life “with regrets.” The player clearly believes that his sometimes controversial antics on-court are a result of his drive, and clearly wants to continue with his win-first approach.