The Golden State Warriors are less than two months away from kicking off a new season with Draymond Green and Stephen Curry leading the way. The Warriors are hoping that a full offseason with Jimmy Butler will get them past the second round roadblock that has stopped them since their championship in the 2021-22 season.

While his play has diminished over the last few years, Green's propensity for antics and complaining has somehow gone up from their already historic heights, and recently, San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox stopped by FanDuel's Run It Back show to put Green on blast.

“Draymond will clothesline you and then look at the ref like, ‘What’d I do?'” said Fox, per HoopsHype.

Fox also noted that “Luka’s up there” in terms of complaining, as well as adding that “reffing is god-awful at times.”

Still, Green's dirty play and frequent technical fouls have cost the Warriors meaningful games on more than one occasion, including possibly a championship during the 2016 season, and the fact that it has only gone up since that point has to be somewhat alarming for head coach Steve Kerr and company.

Can the Warriors compete?

Article Continues Below

Last year, the Golden State Warriors' exit in the second round of the playoffs vs the Minnesota Timberwolves was largely blamed on Stephen Curry's unfortunate hamstring injury that he suffered in the first half of game one of the series.

Curry was unable to return at any point during the matchup, and the Warriors' offense predictably fell off a cliff as a result.

With Curry back and healthy, there's a chance the Warriors could compete for a championship once again this year, even in the crowded Western Conference, which features the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, with Green, Curry, and Butler all set to be 36 or older during the upcoming 2025-26 season, Warriors fans likely would have wanted to see the team's front office add more in the way of depth this offseason in order to avoid a similar situation to last year, and Mike Dunleavy and company have done precisely nothing in that department so far this summer.