The Golden State Warriors may still be waiting for Stephen Curry to return to the lineup, but his younger brother made sure there was still a Curry lighting up the floor at Chase Center. In his first official game back with the Warriors, Seth Curry delivered 14 points, two assists, and two made threes while finishing with a perfect 100% true shooting percentage, an efficient and composed debut that immediately energized the crowd and online fanbase.

Curry checked in late in the first quarter to a loud ovation, with fans welcoming him back to the franchise where his NBA journey began.

14 PTS | 6-7 FGM-A Seth Curry shined in his Dubs' debut 📽️ pic.twitter.com/mYiIey4qox — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Moments later, he drew an even bigger reaction when he knocked down his first bucket, a smooth mid-range jumper that reminded everyone why he remains one of the most reliable shooters in the league.

Golden State needed his scoring spark with Stephen Curry missing his second straight game due to a quadriceps bruise and muscle strain suffered last week against the Houston Rockets.

Seth filled that void with poise, spacing, and timely shot-making, exactly what the Warriors hoped for when they re-signed him earlier this week.

Brandin Podziemski also added 17 points, continuing his strong stretch of play as Golden State navigates injuries and lineup adjustments.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler III played only the first half before exiting the game with left knee soreness after being questionable earlier due to a bruised glute from Saturday’s win.

For Seth Curry, the night was more than just a debut; it was a reunion. Golden State originally signed him out of college before waiving him for roster and cap reasons, with the shared understanding that he could return later. Monday night, that plan became reality.

Fans reacted almost immediately across social media, celebrating the “Curry Brothers Era,” joking about the Warriors having “infinite shooting genes,” and calling Seth’s perfect efficiency “peak Warriors basketball.”

If this first performance was any indication, Seth Curry’s return may become one of the most impactful mid-season additions Golden State has made in years, on the court and in morale.