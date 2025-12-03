Tuesday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder may not have ended in the Warriors’ favor, but it still produced one of the most wholesome postgame moments of the season.

Following Golden State’s 124-112 loss, Draymond Green revealed that his son, Draymond Jr., affectionately known as DJ, had just one request after sitting courtside on the Warriors’ bench:

He wanted to meet Thunder star Chet Holmgren.

Draymond said his son DJ, who was on the Warriors bench tonight, asked him to introduce him to Chet Holmgren after the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/e6TLocwXsI — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“DJ asked if I could introduce him to Chet after the game,” Green shared with a smile. “He loves his game. Kids keep it honest like that. They gravitate to who’s exciting, and Chet’s exciting.”

Holmgren delivered another strong performance in the win, showcasing the versatility that has Oklahoma City sitting comfortably near the top of the Western Conference.

His size, shooting touch, and defensive timing have made him one of the league’s most intriguing young stars, and clearly, even the kids of NBA players are paying attention.

On the floor, the matchup was anything but warm and fuzzy. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 38 points, continuing his MVP-caliber campaign, while Isaiah Joe caught fire late to seal the win.

For Golden State, Brandin Podziemski and Pat Spencer continued to shine.

Article Continues Below

Spencer finished with 17 points, providing much-needed scoring inside, while Green battled foul trouble but still anchored the defense and kept the Warriors within striking distance.

After the game, Green also spoke candidly about Oklahoma City's sky-high potential, even entertaining the idea of them threatening the Warriors' historic 73-win season.

“It’s hard, man,” Green admitted. “But they’re capable. You need everything to go right, but they’re on the right track.”

The admiration was mutual, at least from DJ.

As the Warriors continue searching for rhythm and the Thunder surge forward, the moment served as a reminder: rivalries are for players and fanbases, but respect travels across generations.

And sometimes, it starts with a kid asking for a handshake.