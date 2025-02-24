Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry explained why he brought back his iconic celebration in the team's 126-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The franchise had an emotional night, retiring Andre Iguodala's number, and they used that inspiration to take over the game from the start. Curry led the charge with 30 points on twelve of 20 shooting from the field as every starter scored in the double digits.

And Steph did not hold back on Mavericks power forward PJ Washington in the late third quarter. On February 12, Washington taunted Curry with his “night night” celebration after Dallas' win over Golden State. Steph did not forget about that. In the postgame, while the greatest shooter of all time noted that was one of the reasons why he broke out the celebration at that time, Curry also detailed how this moment highlights his confidence right now.

“It’s a reflection of that for sure (the night night celebration). But I think with what we are doing right now, everybody playing with confidence and having fun, usually for me, you have a front-running type of team where things are going great. But you have to manifest that with joy and confidence, and then that feeds on itself. The night night stuff is never really predictable; it’s just whenever I’m feeling great. And you got to be good to do it.”

The Warriors responded to the moment on Sunday

With the celebration of a former Finals MVP and four-time champion, the stakes were high for Steve Kerr's team today. And this group responded immediately and was up 33-18 by the end of the first quarter. Behind Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler was the next-highest scorer on the team. The six-time put up 18 points on an efficient five of nine from the field.

Butler, who was traded to Golden State on February 7, has fit in like a glove in the Bay area. The Warriors are 5-1 since his arrival and look like a rejuvenated team. Draymond Green showcased the belief this group has over the All-Star break, asserting Golden State will win the title this year. At 30-27, the Warriors are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, with the 23rd-best strength of schedule remaining.

Still, this team has a long way to go to another title. But Stephen Curry and company look energized to begin that type of journey. And that could not be said about this collection of players a few weeks ago. The Warriors are a force to be reckoned with again. And with the face of the franchise breaking out his trademark celebration on Sunday, it looks like the best is yet to come this season.