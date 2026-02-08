Mike Dunleavy had to shut down rumors about the possibility of the Golden State Warriors trading Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler III at the trade deadline of the 2025-26 NBA season.

The Warriors were figuring out ways to bolster the roster following the season-ending ACL injury to Butler, which significantly lowered the team's ceiling. They responded with a trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

However, they were also in the mix of pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. There were packages involving Kuminga, but once Milwaukee showed no interest, Golden State changed course by landing Porzingis instead.

Dunleavy spoke with media during Saturday's press conference, per reporter Joseph Dycus. Answering questions about what took place before the deadline passed, the general manager denied including the likes of Green and Butler in trade discussions.

“I'd walk that back,” Dunleavy said about Green. “His name was not in conversations other than the ones where teams called me to ask about him. The idea that he stayed with the Warriors past the deadline was greatly exaggerated. It was never a possibility of him not being here or remotely close. I've conveyed that to him.”

“You're putting words in my mouth,” Dunleavy replied after a reporter asked about trading Butler for Giannis Antetokounmpo. “No, no, no. We're not doing that. I'm not going down the roster talking about who is in trades and who is not. We don't do that.”

What lies ahead for Draymond Green, Warriors

Mike Dunleavy understands that he needs to make tough decisions to make the Warriors' roster better. However, it will take a lot for the team to turn their season around after Jimmy Butler III's injury, needing Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to galvanize the squad.

Golden State has a 28-25 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. ET.