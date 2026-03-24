Just a week after Brock Lesnar's WWE open challenge was answered by Oba Femi, the promotion has made a new t-shirt with the phrase Paul Heyman used to intimidate Seth Rollins.

Before Femi answered Lesnar's challenge, Heyman was originally bringing the “Beast Incarnate” out to confront former Vision leader, Rollins. Heyman kept repeating the phrase “FAFO,” which means “f**k around and find out.” However, he finally tweaked it by saying, “FAF5,” referencing Lesnar's finishing move.

When Lesnar came out during the Mar. 23 edition of Monday Night RAW, he donned a new shirt. The shirt reads “FAF5,” and it's available on WWEShop.com for $34.99.

Heyman promoted the new shirt drop on social media, and fans reacted. One fan joked that “FAF5” stands for “Five Nights at Freddy's 5.” Of course, the Five Nights at Freddy's series is sometimes referred to as FNAF, so the connection makes sense.

five at freddy's 5 https://t.co/i4AzSkQP1p — A duel Angel's Thesis (@duel3000) March 24, 2026

Another fan commented under Heyman's original post, asking what the shirt was for before theorizing it stood for “Fast and Furious 5,” another solid guess.

For some, it clarified Heyman's original comment. One fan said they “now understand why you said 5 last week. That went completely over my head.”

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Brock Lesnar's new shirt was debuted before his WWE WrestleMania 42 clash with Oba Femi

In just a few weeks' time, Lesnar will face Femi for the first time at WrestleMania 42. They squared off at the Royal Rumble, with Lesnar ultimately getting one over Femi, throwing him over the top rope.

However, over the last two weeks, Femi has bested Lesnar twice. First, he delivered a sky-high powerbomb onto the “Beast Incarnate” during the Mar. 16 edition of RAW. Then, the following week, he clotheslined Lesnar over the top rope.

It's rare to see Lesnar be as frazzled as Femi has made him. Fans will have to wait just a few more weeks to find out who comes out on top in their first singles match.