When Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, he may have formed one of the most dangerous teams in basketball since the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Draymond Green was key in bringing Durant to the Warriors and looking back on that time, he thinks that it was the best time for NBA basketball.

“You coming to the Warriors elevated so much to where that’s why it became that,” Green said to Durant on his podcast. “We’d never really experience the era of basketball we experienced had you not come to the Warriors. That’s actually what elevated the game. Because then all of a sudden it became we’ve got to build them and that dude. It elevated the teams, it elevated skill sets, I think it elevated so much I think.”

Durant agreed and brought up the reason why he wanted to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Warriors.

“I agree and as I was making that decision to leave OKC, it was like if I stay at OKC I think I’m passing up on something so incredible that I don’t know if I could just pass this up,” Durant said. “This isn’t just a regular opportunity, that’s how I was feeling.”

The Warriors were able to win back-to-back championships with Durant, and he also won both Finals MVPs. Not only were the Warriors playing at a high level, but it forced teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, and others to build great teams as well. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to beat the Warriors.

Kevin Durant shares why he didn't want Warriors' reunion

Though Kevin Durant had some good years with the Warriors, he didn't want a reunion with them this time around at the trade deadline. There were rumors that the Warriors were trying everything they could to trade for Durant, but he ended up telling the Phoenix Suns not to do it.

“I didn’t want to move, and I get why you want to trade me. Simple fact, that’s business, but for me looking at it… we can play the season out, and if that's the decision you want to make in the offseason, then we figure it out,” Durant said on The Draymond Green Podcast.

The Suns are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a 27-31 record, and they're going to have to go on a run to try to get into the Play-In. It's been a disappointing season for the Suns when taking into account the talent they have on the team, but the chemistry just doesn't seem to be there.