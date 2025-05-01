The Golden State Warriors got shellacked by the Houston Rockets in Game 5 on Wednesday night, sending their first-round series back to Chase Center for Friday night's Game 6. But if there was a silver lining for the Warriors in their 131-116 loss, their deep bench made a run in the fourth quarter that made the Rockets sweat at least a little. During that stretch, Pat Spencer and Trayce Jackson-Davis got into it with Rockets star Alperen Şengun.

Pat Spencer HEAD BUTT on Sengun 😭pic.twitter.com/Jbkyhs8uTr — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's no surprise that Draymond Green loved what he saw from his teammates scrapping it up, and his reaction to watching the replay is priceless. Emily Kate (@_PickEm) noted on X, formerly Twitter, that Green looked like a “proud dad.”

Dray watching the replay of Pat Spencer and TJD going at Sengun like a proud dad 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Qz25hDFnby — Emily Kate (@_PickEm) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Green is no stranger to mixing things up, and he has already done plenty of it in this series. While Game 5 wasn't competitive from the opening tip, the Warriors veteran was appreciative of the reserves fighting until the final buzzer.

“Beautiful. Beautiful. We don't back down from anything, and they didn't,” Green said, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Draymond Green, Warriors battling Rockets

Green has been duking it out with just about everybody on the Rockets in this first-round series, including a war of words with Jalen Green and an epic stop against Sengun that helped seal Game 4. The tensions and feistiness have been on display across many players from both teams, leading to a physical series that will now be getting a sixth game.

The Warriors laid a huge egg in their first chance to eliminate the Rockets, but we should expect a much better effort from them back on their home court in Game 6. Golden State will look to take some of the momentum it got at the end of Game 5 and establish its dominance early in Friday's showdown.

Expect plenty more fireworks between the Warriors and Rockets as this series reaches its conclusion.