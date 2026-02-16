Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never uttered an opinion he didn't like. Green is arguably the most outspoken player in the NBA, sometimes even to a fault, and he is unapologetic about it.

But he is not just hot air. Many regard him as a smart dude. Green has a clear perspective on things, albeit controversial at times. At the very least, he gets people discussing, which is always good for the NBA.

Sports commentator Skip Bayless asked Green if he wishes to be an NBA commissioner someday, noting that the veteran forward has the “right mind” and can “help this league in a leadership position.” Green gave a clear reply.

“I would love to. I always want to see this league grow. In my time in this league, I’ve had my fair share of hiccups, but I hope, and I think I’ve done more good than bad,” said the four-time All-Star on his podcast.

Article Continues Below

As he mentioned, the 35-year-old Green has had his troubles with the league due to his mercurial personality. He has been suspended six times by the NBA and has paid over $1 million in fines.

Because of these, it is hard to imagine him becoming the first player to become an NBA commissioner, even though he understands the nuances of the league and the mindset of the players.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, meanwhile, was recently called out by sports commentators Bill Simmons and Michael Kay for leadership issues. Simmons said he is unsure if Silver is the right guy to run the NBA, while Kay said Silver should have a stricter approach.