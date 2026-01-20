Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is never shy to express his opinion, especially when someone else mentions him in a touchy issue.

Only this time, that somene else is his agent.

On “Game Over,” Rich Paul said Moses Moody, who's also his client, should work harder and have a different mindset in the offseason to get more opportunities.

“You should be looking to push Draymond out. Give them a reason to play you. We know you can shoot the three, big, strong, gonna defend, everything,” said Paul.

While Green could have easily clapped back, as he normally does, he said he understood where Paul was coming from.

“(It's) no shocker to me that Rich said that, because Rich and I talked, and he told me that years ago he's saying that to Moses,” said the 35-year-old forward on “The Draymond Green Show.”

“It's not that Moses was going to become Draymond Green and push me out. What Rich is saying is you become so valuable to a team that they can't afford to keep Draymond, but you're young, they push him out.”

Moody has seen his role increase exponentially with the Warriors, but he has not really established himself in the NBA. This season, he's averaging career-highs of 10.4 points, 39.2% shooting from deep, 3.0 rebounds, and 24.5 minutes.

But as intimated by Paul, who also represents Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, the 23-year-old Moody can do a lot more and reach his potential if he can get Green's spot. It, however, might be difficult for him to replicate the four-time champion's impact on defense.

Green is averaging 8.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 26.9 minutes.