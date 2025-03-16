Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had sharp critiques towards ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith following recent events between him and LeBron James.

Green uploaded an episode of The Draymond Green Show on Saturday. He reacted to Smith's comments calling James “weak” for publicly calling him out for critiques about the Los Angeles Lakers star's son Bronny James.

“A lot of problems that guys have with media is … To call something that that man did bull—- and weak … Like those are words, where we grew up … Like you get hands put on you … ” Green said. “The problem that people have with media is, you go on there and go ‘Oh, that's weak!' Like … Weak?” Green said.

“Calling another man weak? That's just … Not basketball. Which is actually what ‘Bron was saying in the first place. Like, let's keep it basketball because calling a man weak, that's not basketball. And you're paid to talk about basketball. You call ‘Bron weak for stepping to you, but you're taking shots at him as a father on TV. Behind a camera. Most would say that's weak.”

Why Draymond Green's response to LBJ-SAS drama is significant

Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Draymond Green is close friends with LeBron James, making his response to Stephen A. Smith's comments significant.

Smith has been critical of Bronny James' performances as a rookie in the NBA, despite being a second-round pick in the 2024 Draft. This had LeBron confront him in the now-viral moment during a timeout of the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks.

Green saw how personal it became between James and Smith, seeing how the latter is taking it too far by calling the former “weak.” He wants the criticism to remain about basketball, not about what's happening on a personal level.

Whether the drama between Smith and James settles down will remain to be seen. However, it will be an ongoing topic when the ESPN analyst talks about the Lakers star for the upcoming games.