Amid San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama's MVP race with the reigning champion, Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry praised the young center for his breakout season. Ahead of Wembanyama's first playoff appearance, the Spurs' first in seven years, Curry acknowledge the work Victor has put in this season.

Curry can see how Wembanyama has built a culture among the Spurs' young promising talent, showing true leadership at such a young age, he said, per The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

“A team has a true identity built around you that might be ahead of schedule, and so you kind of throw everything you have at it,” Curry said. “To that point, his spirit, I’m sure, when he walks into that locker room, everybody has the belief that they can win. That’s hard to find, too.”

For the second consecutive time, Wembanyama tallied 41 points to lead the Spurs to victory. Following up one double-double (41 points, 16 rebounds) performance in a 129-114 win against the Chicago Bulls with another against the Golden State Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry.

Wemby finished with 41 points, 18 rebounds, and three blocks in a 127-113 win against the Warriors.

Victor Wembanyama on the MVP award after Spurs win

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama cares deeply about winning the MVP award, and isn't afraid to hide it, as he doubled down on his desire to win it. After delivering his case for why he's most-deserving, Wembanyama explained why winning the MVP award would mean so much to him, per ESPN's SportsCenter.

“I do care deeply about it, and I think that all the greats who are in the Hall of Fame or who are in our minds are the best of all time; they have fought and grabbed everything they could grab early on in their career,” said Wembanyama.

“If I want to make my spot among the greats, I have to try not to miss any occasion I have to put my name up there.”

Wemby: "I do care deeply about (MVP), and I think that all the greats…that are in our mind the best of all time, they have fought and grabbed everything they could grab early on in their career. If I want to make my spot among the greats, I gotta try to not miss any occasion I… https://t.co/OnyeoAiTql pic.twitter.com/eTR8OzqIBI — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 2, 2026

Wembanyama and the Spurs are on a 10-game winning streak.