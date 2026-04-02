Draymond Green's career has been intertwined with the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s. There are those, for instance, who try to compare his game to Dennis Rodman.

Now, a former Bull, Jason Caffey, is saying that Green would have been a natural fit for Michael Jordan and the dyansty teams, per Scoop B Radio.

Caffey, who played on two of the six championship teams, says that Green's defensive game would have been a great addition. Furthermore, he says Green would have also been good from a morale standpoint.

“I think he would have been very effective because he’s a defensive-minded player. And as you know, we didn’t need the power forwards to score. We were going to get all the scoring we needed from Michael, Scottie, Toni Kukoc. Draymond, [is] a little smaller than myself, a little smaller than Dennis, but has a heart as big as a whale. And I would have welcomed that brother and he would have did very well in that era.”

Former Bulls champ Jason Caffey explains why Draymond Green would be a PERFECT fit with Michael Jordan in the 90s NBA "I think he would have been very effective because he’s a defensive-minded player. And as you know, we didn’t need the power forwards to score. We were going to… pic.twitter.com/nl0v29sogK — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) April 2, 2026

In another dimension, Green would also have played alongside his current Golden State Warriors coach, Steve Kerr.

Altogether, Caffey played on the 1996 and 1997 Bulls. In 1996, they went 72-10 en route to a six-game win over the Seattle Sonics in the Finals for their fourth championship. It marked the official return of Jordan after a nearly two-year hiatus.

In 1997, the Bulls went 69-13 and defeated the Utah Jazz in six games for their fifth NBA title. Overall, Caffey played eight years in the NBA from 1995 to 2003.