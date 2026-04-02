The Golden State Warriors have been struggling as of late, currently sitting at 36-40 after Wednesday night's home loss against the San Antonio Spurs. The team is eagerly awaiting the return of point guard Stephen Curry, who is expected to rejoin the lineup this weekend after missing multiple months with a knee injury.

Recently, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel broke down how Curry's availability for Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets will go a long way in determining whether or not he is ready to go for the rest of this season.

“That is the date, make or break, for Stephen Curry to return. He will either play against the Rockets, or they'll say that he won't be available because he has some kind of setback, or he's still experiencing knee pain, and they will rule him out for the season at that point,” said Siegel, per ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

However, he added that the Warriors are “very optimistic” that Curry will be back in the lineup for that game.

The Warriors currently hold the number ten spot in the Western Conference playoff picture, and it's highly unlikely that they'll be able to move any higher than that, meaning they will need to win two straight elimination games on the road in the play-in tournament in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Still, it will be highly important for Curry to have a few games in order to get back into game shape before the play-in tournament arrives, and clearing him to play for the Rockets would give him the ability to do so.

In the meantime, the Warriors will next hit the floor on Thursday evening for a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.