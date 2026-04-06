Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off in his return from his knee injury, as he had an impressive performance against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center on Sunday.

Curry rallied the Warriors in the fourth quarter, scoring five straight points to cut the Rockets' lead to one with less than a minute left. Gary Payton II then gave the Warriors the advantage with a layup with 19.6 seconds remaining.

Alperen Sengun, however, answered with a bucket with 11.1 ticks left to win it for Houston, 117-116. Curry still had a chance to be the hero for Golden State, but he muffed his three-pointer.

Despite the loss, Curry was saluted by Dwyane Wade, but not only because of his notable effort.

“One of the greatest players and one of my GOATs chose to wear my signature ‘Way of Wade 12 All-Star Game.' A shoe I dubbed ‘MOMENTS' in his first game back! I am honored @StephenCurry30,” wrote Wade on X.

The 38-year-old Curry has been a free agent in the sneaker market since mutually parting ways with Under Armour in November, ending a 12-year partnership.

The two-time MVP has paid homage to NBA legends by wearing their shoes, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Penny Hardaway, to name a few.

In his first game since January 30, Curry came off the bench for only the seventh time in the regular season in his career. He logged a team-high 29 points, two rebounds, and four assists in 26 minutes. He shot 11-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-10 from long range.