On Sunday night, Stephen Curry returned to action for the Golden State Warriors after a 27-game absence that spanned over two months. Despite their 117-116 loss to the Houston Rockets, the Warriors have to be very pleased to see Curry back and firing as if he hadn't missed plenty of time due to a knee injury — with Curry dropping 29 points on 11-21 shooting from the field in just 25 minutes off the bench.

The Warriors' chances of making it to the playoffs remain slim even upon Curry's return, as they are virtually locked into the 10th seed heading into the final week of the regular season. But at 38 years of age, Curry, the four-time NBA champion, does not have much to prove.

Curry is simply enjoying his life as a superstar in the NBA while he's still playing at a high level, and one of the things that sparks joy for the Warriors star is that he's currently sharing a locker room with his younger brother Seth — even playing a few minutes alongside him in their loss to the Rockets on Sunday.

“That was special. We've both had a very difficult year. Honestly, him more than me. I was joking calling us the ‘Rehab Brothers'. It has been like that all year. But to have that moment, coming out of the timeout, talking about matchups. I was having flashbacks to Charlotte Christian, high school,” Curry said, via NBC Sports Warriors. “That was a dream come true, to be honest.”

"That was a dream come true, to be honest." Steph on what it meant to play alongside his brother Seth in an NBA game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/5PLXyQGY9n — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 6, 2026

The Curry brothers haven't suited up alongside each other in organized competition since their days in high school, so for this to happen in a Warriors uniform makes this quite an understandable sentiment from the two-time NBA MVP.

Perhaps next year, a cleaner bill of health allows the brothers to spend more time on the court together, especially as Stephen's Hall of Fame career is winding down.