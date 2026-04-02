The Golden State Warriors have been trying and failing to weather the storm with Stephen Curry sidelined due to injury, falling to four games below .500 with a recent loss vs the San Antonio Spurs. The good news is that Curry is expected to be back in the lineup this weekend when the Warriors hit the floor against a team he has long owned, the Houston Rockets.

Recently, Warriors power forward Draymond Green spoke on concerns that some fans may have with the team bringing Curry back just days before the play-in tournament.

“There’s a lot of fear growing that Steph [Curry] might not have enough runway for the play-in game… I don’t think Steph’s getting shut down for the season… If Steph is capable of playing, he’s gonna play,” said Green, per The Draymond Green Show on X, formerly Twitter.

The Warriors will more than likely have to win two straight elimination games in order to backdoor their way into a matchup against the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs, which is not exactly an ideal set of circumstances for a 38 year-old Curry who hasn't played in two months as he recovers from a knee issue.

However, as Green referenced, the team likely wouldn't be bringing him back in the first place and potentially jeopardizing his future if they didn't feel like he was ready to go.

The Warriors currently sit in tenth place in the Western Conference and are looking at a likely play-in game matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road if the standings hold.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Thursday evening for another tough home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.