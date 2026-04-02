Kristaps Porzingis might have a future with the Golden State Warriors if he decides to stick around with the franchise.

Porzingis is going through the 11th season of his NBA career, his first with the Warriors. He joined the team after the Atlanta Hawks traded him there ahead of the trade deadline in February.

Porzingis stands out as a player that can give Golden State a chance to compete in the playoffs barring injuries. The star center is versatile on both sides of the ball when healthy, something that Golden State will hope remains in its favor.

NBA insider Brett Siegel provided his insights on Porzingis' future with the Warriors during his April 2 appearance on the Clutch Scoops Show. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, presenting avenues for the star center to take this summer.

“Porzingis, I haven’t received any indications that he won’t be back with the Warriors. It’s going to be somewhere in that 18 to 24 million dollar range. Probably a one plus one contract where he’s under contract for one year and has a player option in the final year. That’s kind of how the Warriors are going to structure their contracts moving forward,” Siegel said at the 37:58 mark.

What lies ahead for Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis has seen injuries significantly impact the trajectory of his NBA career. If he remains with the Warriors next year, he will hope to address that in a big way.

Porzingis has only appeared in 28 games this season, including 11 with the Warriors. He is averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game throughout his time in Golden State so far.

Golden State has a 36-40 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies while trailing the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors will gear up for their upcoming home matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 2 at 10 p.m. ET. After this game, they host the Houston Rockets on April 5 at 10 p.m. ET.