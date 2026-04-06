Stephen Curry will make his much-needed return for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday as they go up against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.

Curry was sidelined for two months due to a knee injury. The Warriors have struggled without the two-time MVP, falling to 10th place in the Western Conference.

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, Golden State will bring in Curry off the bench against the Rockets.

“This will be just the seventh regular-season game Curry has come off the bench in his career. The Warriors and Steve Kerr want to watch his minutes closely for the final week of the regular season heading into the play-in/playoffs,” reported Siegel on X.

The Warriors are looking to snap a three-game skid, while the Rockets are aiming for their sixth straight win.

The 38-year-old Curry participated in scrimmages this week. He has not played since January 30 when he suffered the knee injury against the Detroit Pistons.

The four-time champion, who has struggled to remain healthy over the last few campaigns, said he never considered sitting out the remainder of the season. He will immediately give the Warriors a boost as they try to go on a late surge and gather momentum for the postseason. Golden State was 13-25 without him.

In 39 games, Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals.

It remains unclear if he will also play in their last four assignments: The Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Kings again, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kerr said they are taking extra caution with Curry's situation.