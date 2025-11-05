Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered a candid perspective on head coach Steve Kerr’s future while reflecting on his own career longevity. In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the 14-year veteran expressed confidence that Kerr will remain at the helm and emphasized his desire to finish his career under the coach who helped shape the Warriors’ dynasty.

The comments came as the Warriors (5–3) continue their 2025–26 season following a 118–107 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

“Steph has already said publicly that he doesn’t want to play for another coach,” Green said when asked about Kerr’s place in his long-term plans. “I struggle with change. I hate change. I am very much so (the type of person where) this thing happens like this and that’s that. To try to shift that, my brain just doesn’t do well. But I don’t sit and think about it because I don’t foresee Steve going anywhere.”

Green, who has been with the franchise for over a decade, reaffirmed his loyalty to the system and the people who have been part of Golden State’s sustained success.

“I don’t think we’re done. I think we’ve still got a lot left to give,” Green said. “We’ve all done this together, so I don’t foresee him going anywhere anyway. But I very much so want to finish this thing with the people that I’ve been through it with.”

Draymond Green links Warriors’ success to Steve Kerr’s future

Article Continues Below

The four-time NBA champion also acknowledged that the team’s performance can directly influence Kerr’s future, noting that continued success will dictate the direction of the organization. “It’s motivating for us because we have a say in it,” Green said. “If you go out, do what you need to do, then all that other sh– takes care of itself.”

Earlier in the same interview, Green also opened up about his admiration for Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan when discussing his goal of joining the exclusive group of players with 10 All-Defensive Team selections. He described Bryant as his childhood idol but said he related most to Duncan’s cerebral approach and longevity.

The 35-year-old continues to anchor Golden State’s defense while serving as one of the team’s primary facilitators. Through eight games, Green is averaging eight points, 6.4 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range across 29.6 minutes per game.

In Tuesday’s win over the Suns, Green finished with two points, eight assists, six rebounds, a steal, and a block in 33 minutes.

The Warriors now begin a two-game road trip, starting Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings (2–5) at Golden 1 Center before traveling to face the Denver Nuggets (4–2) on Friday night at Ball Arena. Both games tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET, with the Denver matchup airing on Prime Video.