Draymond Green is not someone whose impact can be understood by merely glancing at his stat line. The four-time champion synchronizes both the offense and defense, exhibiting superb defense and savvy playmaking while he tries to maximize his teammates' strengths. He does not need a piece of hardware to quantify what he has achieved this season or throughout his storied run with the Golden State Warriors.

But it is nice to have just the same. Green is the 2024-25 Hustle Award winner, per the NBA Communications X account. “The award honors a player who makes the effort plays that do not often appear in the box score but help determine team success,” the post reads.

The 35-year-old forward joins an impressive group of past recipients that includes three-time winner Marcus Smart, Alex Caruso, Patrick Beverley, Thaddeus Young, Montrezl Harrell and Amir Johnson. It was only a matter of time before Green would receive the accolade, considering it is tailor-made for his skill set.

The four-time All-Star may be one of the most polarizing players in recent NBA history, but he is still an integral part of the league's latest dynasty. Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson collected much of the praise at the onset and Kevin Durant seized the spotlight following his arrival in 2016, leaving less acclaim for Green. His impact is undeniable, though, and is best reflected through all the rings.

Can Draymond Green help the Warriors achieve more playoff prosperity?

With a high motor and endless intensity, this veteran is a constant X-factor. And the industry is obviously acknowledging that fact with this award. He fell short of his second Defensive Player of the Year crown, but Draymond Green will end the 2024-25 season with tangible evidence of his hard work.

Of course, the main prize he is eyeing is a fifth championship. Outlasting a perilous Western Conference seems unfathomable without a healthy Jimmy Butler, who suffered a pelvis injury in the Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Houston Rockets. The opening-round playoff series is tied and now shifts to the Bay Area for a pivotal Game 3 matchup. Assuming Butler is at least unavailable for the next contest, more responsibilities will fall on Green's shoulders.

The 2012 second-round draft pick has struggled offensively this season, shooting 32.5 percent from 3-point range and 42.4 percent overall. He is 4-of-11 from the field through the first two Rockets games, but the hustle stats are shining through. Green has six steals and two blocks in the series thus far.

If he can re-discover a competent jumper, then Golden State could be in position to overcome Butler's potential absence. A magnificent Stephen Curry outing is desperately needed, but Green must set the tone by exemplifying the qualities that helped him gain league-wide recognition.