If there is one to know about Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green outside of his basketball exploits, it's that he loves to talk. He speaks his mind, and oftentimes, he doesn't hold back. Such was the case again on Wednesday night when the four-time NBA All-Star targeted New York Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

“KAT in a full front on Joker… even if you win the game it don’t matter,” Green wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) amid the game between the Denver Nugget and the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

“You will never hold the respect from an opponent to win at the highest level… pride must make you sit down and guard, even if you give up 40… Winning is a mindset, and in order to win a championship,” added Green.

Interestingly enough, Green had time to share his feelings about Towns just around 30 minutes before his Warriors took on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. It is worth noting, though, that Green did not play against the Thunder. He has missed the Warriors' last six games, including the meeting with Oklahoma City, due to a left calf strain, so the former Michigan State Spartans star surely can afford at that time to compose a fiery piece of social media literature about another NBA player.

In a follow-up post, Green added that Towns lacks “the mental age” to reach the pinnacle in the NBA. “That’s why only a few guys per era win all the championships… They understand that Thing,” Green said.

Perhaps winning not one but four NBA championships has made Green feel like he is some sort of an authority when it comes to talking about what it takes to succeed in the league. But Towns also appear to have a good chance of finally winning a ring, as he's part of an NBA title contender that just defeated one of the best teams right now.

Towns didn't have a particularly prolific night against the Nuggets, though, he still came up with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds plus five assists in 30 minutes. Additionally, his Knicks won, defeating Denver via a score of 122-112. Jokic didn't have a spectacular night relative to his lofty standards, either, as the three-time NBA Most Valuable Player produced 17 points, six rebounds and six assists with two steals and a block in 33 minutes.

As for the Warriors, they also took care of business on Wednesday just like Towns and the Knicks, defeating the Thunder 116-109.