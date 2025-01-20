After another elite statistical campaign, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is heading to his second AFC championship. However, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green still isn't a fan of the three-time Pro Bowler, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz

“I don't believe in Josh Allen. I've told you that all year,” Green told Schultz on Thursday during their Instagram Live show “Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football?”

Green's take is surprising considering Allen's numbers, but the four-time NBA champion values playoff success more than the regular season.

“He always has good regular seasons. No problem. Who cares?” Green continued. “It's never enough to beat Lamar Jackson for MVP, and it shouldn't be this year. He can't win in the playoffs and he won't win this weekend.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year's playoff prediction didn't age well, as the Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 in the AFC divisional round on Sunday night. Schultz then said “My brotha @Money23Green there is still time to admit your take on Josh Allen was absurd! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️” on Monday morning, via social media.

While Allen is undoubtedly one of the NFL's most talented quarterbacks, his legacy will be defined by his lack of playoff success until he and the Bills finally win a Super Bowl. To do that, they'll have to finally defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Mahomes has beaten Allen in all three of their playoff matchups, a big reason why the former has three Super Bowl rings while the latter has never played in “The Big Game.” However, this is as good of a year for Buffalo to flip the script as any.

Allen was dialed in during the regular season, completing 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. The Wyoming alum's 77.3 quarterback rating ranked second in the league, and he also sported 531 rushing yards on 102 carries (5.2 yards per carry) with 12 scores on the ground.

Allen's also been good in the playoffs this season, completing 36-of-48 passes (75%) for 399 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. The 28-year-old also has 66 rush yards on 18 carries (3.7 average) with two scores.

Meanwhile, Mahomes has shown his mortality this season. The future Hall-of-Famer has still been good, completing 67.5% of his passes for 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 picks. However, his 67.6 quarterback rating was almost 10 points below Allen's, and he's less dangerous on the ground (307 rushing yards, 5.3 average, two touchdowns).

Additionally, Mahomes was a game manager against the Houston Texans in Saturday's divisional-round matchup, completing 16-of-25 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.

In short, Allen can at least match, and often exceed his rival's production nowadays. The only number that matters in the end, though, is Sunday's final score.