The 2025-26 NBA campaign may have just tipped off on Tuesday night, but Draymond Green is already in midseason form during the Golden State Warriors' opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-time champion and polarizing forward incurred a technical foul about halfway through the first quarter, wasting no time in displaying his trademark intensity. And he was not even on the court.

“Draymond picks up his first tech of the year — from the bench,” Nick Friedell posted on X. “He was mad the Warriors didn't get a call and was one of several players yelling from the bench. Draymond seems extra amped for the opener tonight.”

Even if Green was not the only one to offer his opinion, the officials probably had no trouble recognizing his voice. The former All-NBA Second-Team selection has built a reputation for himself during his 13-year career, and while it consists of many impressive accolades, it also includes a short fuse. Green resents that perception, but the technicals continue to pile up.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has stressed the importance of the franchise great maintaining his composure, for the team cannot afford to lose him to an ejection or suspension. Green is the defensive engine on this squad, playing well above his 6-foot-6 frame and allowing the Warriors to roll out a small-ball lineup for extended stretches of the game. He is also a valuable facilitator on offense, averaging 5.6 assists in 881 regular season contests.

Besides making a clear statistical impact, the 35-year-old is an emotional leader who can increase Golden State's energy with his non-stop motor. He can elevate the Dubs in a variety of ways, but they all require him to be on the floor. The Warriors will need Draymond Green to stay out of trouble for the remainder of the game, as they try to leave LA with a 1-0 record.