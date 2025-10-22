Although it took several months to reach a conclusion to the Jonathan Kuminga contract saga, the Golden State Warriors understand how important the 23-year-old forward is to their 2025-26 blueprint. And that is why they are inserting him into the starting five for Tuesday night's season-opening showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers, via ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

The Dubs are rolling with Kuminga instead of veteran big man Al Horford, choosing to employ a small-ball lineup against Luka Doncic and company. Amid all the concerns about how the former No. 7 overall draft pick and head coach Steve Kerr would coexist this year, the latter is placing a strong amount of trust in the former right at the onset.

Horford brings loads of experience with him to the Bay Area and proved he could still log considerable minutes in his second stint with the Boston Celtics, but he will be best utilized as a dependable role player who can make an impact on both sides of the floor. If this squad wants to raise its ceiling to championship contention-heights, it needs Kuminga to take a definitive leap forward.

The native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023-24 before fading into the background last season. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 47 games for the Warriors. Kuminga signed a two-year, $46.8 million contract that carries a team option for 2026-27, so he should be brimming with motivation moving forward.

While there is speculation that Golden State could look to move him before the trade deadline, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and the rest of this team are counting on the 2022 NBA champion to help them reclaim the Western Conference throne. Jonathan Kuminga will try to help the Dubs conquer the Lakers in Crypto.com Arena, and he may just make a statement in the process. The action tips off at approximately 10 p.m. ET.