Draymond Green had a tough night in the Golden State Warriors' 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

In 27 minutes of action, Green only had two points, four assists and three rebounds. He shot 1-of-5 from the field as he couldn't make his usual two-way impact due to fouls.

He committed five personal fouls throughout the contest, even getting a technical foul. There was also a moment early in the third quarter where instead of getting an and-one opportunity, the officials reversed the call and changed it to a Flagrant 1 foul.

Head coach Steve Kerr reflected on Green's performance after the game. He didn't criticize his star's performance; instead, he praised him for maintaining his competitive spirit despite being in foul trouble.

“I love his fire. There is a reason why we have four banners up there,” Kerr said.

What's next for Draymond Green, Warriors

It is quite noteworthy for Steve Kerr to arrive to Draymond Green's defense, knowing how important he is to the Warriors' scheme on both sides of the ball.

Green has excelled in his role while Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski command more of the scoring. He does more of the physical work, rebounding the ball and applying high-level pressure against his matchups.

This has earned him a place in the conversation for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, a feat that would give a lot of recognition towards his efforts this year.

Golden State fell to a 46-32 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are in a four-way tie for fifth place with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Following Sunday's loss to the Rockets, the Warriors will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Phoenix Suns on April 8 at 10 p.m. ET.