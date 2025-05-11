Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry injured his left hamstring early in the second quarter of a 99-88 win in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The All-Star guard is out for the foreseeable future, leaving Jimmy Butler as the primary offensive option for Golden State moving forward. Before Game 3, though, ESPN's Shams Charania delivered an update on Curry's recovery and a timetable on his return.

According to Charania, the Warriors will re-evaluate Curry on Wednesday, but are targeting Game 6 at home on May 18 for his return. However, the team is exercising caution with their superstar's recovery. This is the first hamstring injury of Curry's NBA career.

Fans reacted to the news, ranging from wishing Curry a speedy return to crowning the Timberwolves as the winners of the second-round series between the two teams.

“By game 6 they in cancun lmao,” commented one fan, doubting the series will get to a sixth game.

“He’s not coming back this series,” said another, predicting that Curry's season is over.

“Geez. Need Jimmy to be superhuman,” another fan said, putting the spotlight on Butler.

“He's cooked, it's over unless the wolves choke,” wrote another, not giving the Warriors a chance without their leader.

“Wolves in 5,” was all one Timberwolves fan had to say, calling the series already.

The Warriors are in a tough position as they move forward in the series. The first step is winning a pivotal Game 3 to maintain home court advantage in the series. Not having Curry hurts their offense, but they brought in Butler to be their leader on that end without him. Needless to say, “Playoff Jimmy” needs to show up on Saturday night in a major way.

The Warriors stole Game 1 on the road and played the majority of the game without Curry on the floor. They proved that they can beat Minnesota without him, but they'll need to prove it at least once more.

Butler has jokingly referred to himself as the Robin to Curry's Batman in the postseason. In Game 3, Butler is the one who needs to be the hero.