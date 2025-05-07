After the Golden State Warriors' 99-88 Game 1 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals, the spotlight briefly shifted from the court to the press room, where Jimmy Butler III and Buddy Hield delivered a comedic exchange — all sparked by a comment from Gary Payton II.

During their postgame press conference, a reporter informed Butler and Hield that Payton had compared them to “two bickering brothers.” Hield didn’t hesitate to respond.

“And what Gary is? The clumsy one. Always doing the dumbest stuff ever,” Hield said, drawing laughs.

Reporter: Gary compared you two to bickering brothers. Buddy Hield: “And what Gary is? The clumsy one. Always doing the dumbest stuff ever.” Jimmy Butler: “You literally wore the wrong shorts. The audacity.” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AEvCdUDp43 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Butler, quick to keep the exchange going, brought up Hield’s earlier mistake before tip-off.

“You literally wore the wrong shorts. The audacity,” Butler replied, laughing.

The Warriors’ win gave them a 1-0 series lead, but Stephen Curry’s early exit due to a hamstring injury loomed over the victory. Curry was later diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain and has been ruled out for Game 2. The team announced he will be re-evaluated in one week, with the expectation that he could miss multiple games in the series.

Gary Payton II’s jab draws jokes from Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler in Warriors’ postgame moment

With Curry sidelined, the spotlight shifted to other members of the roster. Hield led Golden State in scoring with 24 points, while Butler contributed 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 41 minutes. Payton II played a key role off the bench, adding eight points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal across 26 minutes.

Butler, who arrived from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline, was asked about his seamless integration with the team. Before he could answer, Hield stepped in.

“We had to make sure he got his joy back,” Hield said, making air quotes. “Because he somehow lost his joy.”

Buddy Hield: “We had to make sure he got his joy back. Because (motions air quotes) he somehow lost his joy.” Jimmy Butler: “Why do you keep doing this? Do you even know what these are called? What are they called.” Buddy Hield: “Two fingers.” 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/S5ppjRDnrx — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The remark was a tongue-in-cheek reference to Butler’s departure from Miami, widely viewed as the result of mounting tension with the Heat organization. Butler, staying in character, fired back.

“Why do you keep doing this?” Butler asked. “Do you even know what these are called? What are they called?”

“Two fingers,” Hield replied, triggering another round of laughter.

While Payton was not present during the exchange, his offhand comparison clearly struck a chord. The light-hearted banter highlighted the team’s close-knit chemistry, which has been a driving force behind its playoff success despite adversity.

The Warriors will look to build on their momentum in Game 2, which is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Target Center, airing on TNT. With Curry sidelined, the team’s depth — and perhaps more playful locker room energy — will be put to the test once again.