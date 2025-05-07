The Golden State Warriors secured a 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night, but it was the postgame remarks that provided an unexpected twist of entertainment.

With Stephen Curry sidelined after just 13 minutes due to a hamstring injury, Warriors forward Draymond Green delivered a standout performance and a humorous analogy referencing Batman characters. Speaking with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Green drew comparisons between his teammates and the DC Comics universe, reflecting on how the team responded in Curry’s absence.

“I didn’t see what happened. I also didn’t see that he grabbed his hamstring… I just saw him limping a bit so I walked over to him, telling him to pass it, and he’s kinda walking towards the locker room,” Green said. “I said, ‘you’re good?’ and he was like, ‘I’ll be back.’ He just kept pushing, but we didn’t really know what was going on for a while – several minutes, I mean like gametime minutes which is a lot longer, but we didn’t know for a long time. And then they finally told us it was a hamstring… little deflating, but we know he had did a great job of helping us build a comfortable enough lead and Robin turned into Batman – what should I call Buddy [Hield]?”

Slater suggested Alfred.

“Alfred turned into Robin,” Green continued. “They just filled in and it was beautiful to see.”

Green finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals while shooting 6-for-13 from the field and 4-for-10 from three. His leadership helped stabilize the Warriors following Curry’s early exit.

Buddy Hield delivered a game-high 24 points, along with eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal, shooting 5-for-8 from three-point range in 40 minutes of play. Despite Green’s praise, Hield offered his own interpretation of the team’s new superhero roles postgame.

“I’m Batman today. I saved the day. He’s still Robin,” Hield said, downplaying Green’s Batman analogy in favor of assigning the title to himself.

Hield was joined by Jimmy Butler III, who also made significant contributions in the win with 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 41 minutes. Butler maintained a more reserved stance in the superhero discussion.

“I’m still Robin, yes. And Steph is still Batman. And Butter is still who he is. But he had a good game, man. Except for that stupid thing you did at the beginning of the game when you had on the wrong shorts,” Butler said, poking fun at Hield.

Hield responded by blaming Butler for the wardrobe mix-up.

“Jimmy switched it out. It was Jimmy’s fault. Jimmy switched it out and that’s what happened. I was looking for my shorts and I thought it was the right one… he said, ‘Yo put these on this is the [right] one,’” Hield said.

With Curry’s status uncertain pending further medical evaluation, the Warriors continue to rally behind each other in his absence — even if they can’t all agree on who’s Batman.