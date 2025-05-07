The Golden State Warriors opened their second-round playoff series with a 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, but the victory was overshadowed by a concerning development involving Stephen Curry.

Curry exited the game in the second quarter after grabbing at his left hamstring following a floater attempt. The 37-year-old immediately signaled for a substitution and did not return. He logged just 13 minutes, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, along with one rebound and one assist.

Following the game, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry was “crushed” about the injury. The Warriors officially listed him as “day-to-day” with a hamstring strain, and Curry is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson reported that Curry returned to the locker room in silence, headphones on, and with a noticeable limp as he later boarded the team bus. Curry did not speak with reporters after the game.

Through eight playoff games this postseason, Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.0% from three on 10 attempts per game.

Draymond Green, Buddy Hield help steady Warriors after Stephen Curry’s early exit vs. Timberwolves

The Warriors were able to hold off a Timberwolves comeback in his absence thanks to strong performances from veteran leaders and role players. Draymond Green contributed 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals, going 4-for-10 from three.

Green addressed the media postgame, sharing his view of the moment Curry left the game.

“I didn’t see what happened. I also didn’t see that he grabbed his hamstring… I just saw him limping a bit so I walked over to him, telling him to pass it, and he’s kinda walking towards the locker room,” Green said. “I said, ‘you’re good?’ and he was like, ‘I’ll be back.’ He just kept pushing, but we didn’t really know what was going on for a while – several minutes, I mean like game time minutes which is a lot longer, but we didn’t know for a long time. And then they finally told us it was a hamstring… little deflating, but we know he had did a great job of helping us build a comfortable enough lead.”

Green also praised Buddy Hield, who stepped up with a game-high 24 points, adding eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Hield shot 7-for-19 from the field and 5-for-8 from three across 40 minutes.

“Robin turned into Batman – what should I call Buddy?” Green joked, prompting Slater to suggest Alfred. “Alfred turned into Robin,” Green said. “They just filled in and it was beautiful to see.”

Golden State leads the series 1-0, but Curry’s availability for Game 2 remains in doubt pending results of the MRI.