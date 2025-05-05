The Houston Rockets staged a valiant comeback effort in this first round series against the Golden State Warriors, but championship experience won out in the end. Despite losing Games 5 and 6 to stare another 3-1 collapse in the face, Steve Kerr and the Warriors came up big in Game 7 on the road to take home a 103-89 win and advance to round two.

The Warriors got contributions from up and down its roster in this game, including standout games from Buddy Hield and Draymond Green to go along with clutch buckets from Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. However, defense was the story of the day, and that is the reason why the 2022 champs are moving on.

After scoring 131 points in the Game 5 win and 115 in Game 6 in San Francisco, the Rockets were stifled by an elite Warriors defense on Sunday night. Houston scored just 89 points on 40% shooting and could never cut into the Golden State lead that it established in the second quarter.

Hield was the star of the show in this one. The sharpshooter had a great first half and tackled on a few big buckets in the second, finishing with 33 points and nine 3-pointers to tie a Game 7 record. Butler finished with 20, Green scored 16 and Curry rebounded from a tough first half to finish with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

That team effort is what allowed the Warriors to build the lead in the first half even while Curry and Butler struggled to get open shots. Green started the game with eight quick points and Hield knocked down six triples before halftime to help the road team get out in front.

In the second half, Curry came alive. He did brilliant work off the ball and got downhill into the lane before sticking the final dagger in the Rockets with a step back 3-pointer in the final minutes.

This is a bitterly disappointing result for the Rockets, but especially for their fans. The Warriors have sent Houston home five times in the last 10 years in the playoffs: in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2025.

The Warriors don't have any time to admire their work here as they only have one day off before Game 1 of the next round on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.