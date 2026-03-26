SAN FRANCISCO– It hasn't been a pretty season for the Golden State Warriors. And it sure wasn't a pretty showing for the Warriors in their 109-106 win over the tanking Brooklyn Nets. However, what has been a sight for sore eyes is Gui Santos and the leaps he has taken this season.

The 23-year-old Brazilian collected a career-high 31 points on 11-of-16 from the field, powering an undermanned Warriors team reeling from Moses Moody's gruesome season-ending knee injury. After the game, Steve Kerr had nothing but praise for the 55th pick of the 2022 NBA draft.

“A lot of minutes here the last month with all the injuries, and he continues to get better,” Kerr said. “He's really crafty. He's finding ways to get to the rim, with great footwork, and is a really clever player, feeling very confident with his shot, too. So it's fun to see Gui really blossom.”

Not touted as a scorer coming out of Brazil or even the Warriors' Santa Cruz G-League affiliate, Santos has developed his offense to become a much better on-ball creator. His teammates and coaches have noted those developments in his footwork, his 3-point shot, and his playmaking, an all-around level up on that end of the floor.

“It's a good feeling,” Santos said post-game. “I was talking to my family right after the game, and they were asking me, how many Brazilian players had 30 points in the NBA? And I think that was just three or four [players]. Me, Leandro Barbosa, [Anderson] Varajão, and Nene Hilario. All of us had 30 points. It's special, not gonna lie.”

Gui Santos said his family called him after the game to let him know he’s one of four Brazilian players to score at least 30 points in an NBA game: “That was me, Leandro Barbosa, Varajão and Nene Hilario. So all of us had 30 points. It’s special, not gonna lie.” pic.twitter.com/6P24kcQW7m — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) March 26, 2026

Draymond Green's honest reflection of Gui Santos's hard work

As for Draymond Green, who can relate to Santos's underdog story, Santos' success is all thanks to the hardwork he's put in. Green expressed his pride in watching Santos, a fellow second-round pick, put in the work to get to where he is now.

“My honest answer is, when Gui got here, he did not look like an NBA player,” Green said bluntly. “And he just put his head down. Worked every single day.”

Article Continues Below

Green recounted times when he would arrive at the practice facility in the mornings only to see Santos already wrapping up a workout or a shootaround.

It's a grind and a climb Green admires because he made his opportunity not by scoring and doing the things he's doing now, but rather the dirty things. The offensive rebounding, Green cited. And it's a wonderful thing for Green to witness.

“He worked to become this person,” Green explained.

“You're talking countless hours in Santa Cruz, never once has he complained. Has always stuck to the process. And I said from the day that he got here, he never veered off that. Stayed, head down, working, and he's getting the opportunity now to show everything that he's worked on and the game that he's built, and it's a beautiful thing to see.”

Asked Draymond Green about the work Gui Santos has put in to get where he’s at right now: “When Gui got here, he did not look like an NBA player, and he just put his head down. Worked every single day…. from the day that he got here, he never veered off that.” Full soundbite: pic.twitter.com/GXGT7UJDbB — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) March 26, 2026

That work has resulted in Santos earning in a three-year, $15-million extension this season. A win-win deal for both player and team.