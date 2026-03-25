The Golden State Warriors have signed center Omer Yurtseven to a second 10-day contract as the team continues to deal with mounting injuries late in the season.

The move comes after Golden State’s 137-131 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, a game in which the team lost Moses Moody to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. The injury further depleted a roster already dealing with multiple absences in the frontcourt.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors are bringing Yurtseven back after his initial stint with the team.

“The Warriors are signing center Omer Yurtseven to a second 10-day contract, per source. He played 56 minutes off the bench for them on his first 10-day contract in a depleted frontcourt. Al Horford remains out with a calf strain.”

Yurtseven, 27, appeared in five games during his first 10-day contract, averaging 3.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per contest. He shot 33.3% from the field and 60% from the free-throw line while providing depth at the center position.

Omer Yurtseven steps into larger role as Warriors battle injuries late in season

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His most productive outing came in a 115-101 loss to the Detroit Pistons last Friday. In that game, Yurtseven recorded eight points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 3-for-7 from the field across 21 minutes.

The Warriors have leaned on Yurtseven for rotational minutes amid injuries to key frontcourt players, including Al Horford, who remains sidelined with a calf strain. With Moody now out long term, Golden State’s need for available bodies has become more urgent as the regular season winds down.

Golden State improved to 34-38 with Monday’s win but remains in a tight race in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors currently sit in the 10th seed as they attempt to secure their position in the play-in tournament.

The team will look to build momentum as it returns home to face the Brooklyn Nets (17-55) on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. PT.