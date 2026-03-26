SAN FRANCISCO– Given the state of the Golden State Warriors' season, it's reasonable to ask the hard question of whether or not Stephen Curry should return from his nagging knee issue.

With Golden State stuck in the play-in tournament, and Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody lost to season-ending injuries, is it worthwhile to bring Curry back in what feels like a lost season? Do the risks of further complicating Curry's health outweigh the meager gain to be had if he does return and they try to make a run?

Those are the questions currently circulating in the Warriors' atmosphere. And for the most part, the Dubs have been adamant that they are not considering shutting him down.

“Bottom line, if Steph is healthy, he's going to play because that's what we're here for,” Kerr said in Dallas earlier this week. A message he's touted clearly and consistently ever since Curry suffered the patellofemoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his right knee.

“The chance to get into the playoffs is a big deal for us, big deal for Steph.”

But after the Warriors' 109-106 win over the tanking Brooklyn Nets, Draymond Green weighed in on whether he believes Curry should return.

“I think it's a slippery slope, telling a guy who loved basketball, you can't come back and play basketball when they feel like they're healthy enough to win basketball. So I think that if there's an

inkling of a doubt with his knee. No, I don't.”

“But if he's healthy and he can play, absolutely. Because that's what you put the work in for. To give yourself a chance to have a great season, to get into the postseason, and to flourish on that stage. You don't know how many opportunities you get.”

Draymond Green explains his thinking

Green's answer is pretty logical. And not very controversial. If Curry's knee is healthy, he should come back. But if he doesn't feel 100%, then he should play it safe. Green's not exactly going out on a limb there with that line of thinking.

But there is something to the fact that Green vocalized it.

As one of the more powerful and public voices in the Warriors organization, the fact that he is willing to put that debate on the table is noteworthy. There's an old adage repeated amongst the seasoned Warriors reporters and insiders– when the big voices in Golden State speak, you listen. And you read between the lines.

“You can always kick the can down the road and say, ‘Oh man, we'll get back up.' But that don't always work like that,” Green explained.

“Last year, we didn't kick the can down the road, and unfortunately, Steph got hurt. But say we kicked the can down the road last year, like, ‘Oh man, we'll get it back next year.' And then look at this year.”

Green dropped his hand on the table, referring to the way injuries have derailed any opportunity of contending this season.

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“You got to take advantage when you can,” Green stated, making his point clear:

It's really easy in the NBA to use health as an excuse to bide your time. But the clock is always ticking, especially for guys at Curry's age and franchises at the tail-end of a dynasty. Opportunities open and close just like that in the NBA, and kicking that can of opportunity down the road doesn't always guarantee another chance.

Risk versus reward

Ultimately, what Curry and the Warriors' dilemma comes down to is time. And how to maximize it. Because the entire world knows Curry's legendary career is in its final stages. But as for how this final chapter will play out, it all depends on how the Warriors approach it.

Do they strike while the iron's hot and push Curry to play as many games as possible before time runs out? Or do they play it safe, prolong his career by not risking injuries that could cut what little time he has left short? Again, these are the hard questions staring Golden State in the face right now.

Regardless, Green made it clear Curry should not return if he doesn't feel right.

“I know he'll be out there if he's healthy,” Green continued. “But I think if there's an inkling of a doubt that he's not in the space that he needs to be in then no. I don't [think he should come back].”

“But I think that for anybody, everybody, when we can play this game, we want to be a hero. We all want to throw [the] cape on and come save the day. But if that risks future injury for him, I don't think anyone would be in agreeance that that's the right [plan]. Whether we're 35 and 38 or 58 or 12, if you're not healthy, gotta play the long game too.”

Does Draymond Green think Steph Curry should push to get back in what feels like a lost season? “If there’s an inkling of a doubt with his knee, no, I don’t. But if he’s healthy and he can play, absolutely, because that’s what you put the work in for.” pic.twitter.com/YsUshYGUtr — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 26, 2026

The first step to Curry returning is to get in a five-on-five scrimmage, something the Warriors are trying to make happen sometime this week. Until then, all we can do is speculate on what Golden State will decide to do with him moving forward.