The Indianapolis Colts were one of the best stories in the NFL last season, at least for the first half of the year. Indy was 8-2 heading into their bye week, but lost the rest of their games after returning from Berlin. Hopefully things work out different during the 2026 season.

The Colts were not big players during NFL free agency, at least in terms of external additions. Indy spent most of their money retaining QB Daniel Jones and giving Alec Pierce a huge contract extension. But they still had the budget to add a few external pieces like receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and edge rusher Arden Key.

Indy does not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after the Sauce Gardner trade. That should put pressure on GM Chris Ballard to make the most of a bad situation.

Which prospects might the Colts target during the draft?

Here's one possibility of how it could turn out according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 2, Pick 47: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

The Colts have a pretty big need at strong safety after letting Nick Cross walk in free agency. Indy should be thrilled if a player like Haulcy falls into their lap at pick 47.

Haulcy offers the best of both worlds as a safety prospect. He has some solid coverage skills and the ability to create turnovers with interceptions. But he also boasts a muscular frame and can play enforcer over the middle of the field like a strong safety.

If the Colts draft him, they'll almost certainly want him to play closer to the line of scrimmage as a strong safety. That's probably a good thing, as his lack of long speed could be exploited by opposing offenses deep down the field.

Haulcy could step in as Indy's new starting safety in Week 1 and thrive in their zone-heavy defense.

Round 3, Pick 78: LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Indianapolis has the worst linebacker room in the NFL by a wide margin heading into the draft. If the season kick off today, the Colts would be forced to start Akeem Davis-Gaither, Austin Ajiake, and John Bullock at linebacker in their base defense.

As such, the Colts need to add multiple bodies at the position. They will do just that in this mock draft, starting with Louis in the third round.

Louis is a bit of a tweener at 6-foot-0 and only 220 pounds. He lacks the size that NFL teams want from an off-ball linebacker on early downs. But he does not have the coverage skills to convert to safety in the NFL.

But Louis could be a useful player in the proper role. He logged 24 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 10 sacks over the last two seasons. Louis can clearly make plays close to the line of scrimmage, but his size makes him a big liability on running plays.

Louis projects as a rotational defender who is best used in obvious passing situations.

Round 4, Pick 113: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Lawson is a bit bigger than Louis at 6-foot-3, 226 pounds. His added heights suggests he could add even more bulk to help him play on all three downs.

Lawson projects as a coverage specialist at off-ball linebacker. He is a fluid athlete who uses his speed to compensate for his light weight when defending the run.

If the Colts do draft Lawson, it will be because they see three-down potential in him.

Lawson was a two-time team captain in college, something that NFL coaches look favorably on. Playing some snaps on special teams could help Lawson guarantee a spot on Indy's final roster.

Either way, adding another body at linebacker was a must. So this is at least a good process pick.

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Round 5, Pick 156: T Diego Pounds, Mississippi

The Colts have a need at right tackle after losing Braden Smith to the Texans in free agency. Pounds is not a suitable replacement, but he will add depth at the position.

Pounds played left tackle at Mississippi and his pass protection is much better than his run blocking. On paper, Indy would love to draft a run-blocking right tackle who could compete for Smith's vacant spot on the depth chart. But Pounds looks more like a backup to left tackle Bernhard Raiman than anything else.

Perhaps Pounds could find his way on the field as a swing tackle during his rookie season.

Regardless, there isn't much to get excited about with this pick.

Round 6, Pick 214: LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Indy takes a shot on yet another undersized off-ball linebacker in Perkins.

Perkins played quite well for the Tigers in 2022 and 2023. Unfortunately, Perkins tore his ACL early in the 2024 season that seemed to slow him down in 2025.

He may be small, but Indy will love how Perkins finishes his tackles. That could make them more comfortable playing him on early downs and close to the line of scrimmage. Still, he's at his best as a freelancer on defense instead of a technical linebacker who holds down a specific assignment. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it would require the Colts to deploy him thoughtfully.

Colts fans may not be pleased if the team drafts three WILL linebackers. But at least they added a lot of young depth at the position.

That said, Indy would be forced to add one or two veteran linebackers during training camp who could play on early downs.

Round 7, Pick 249: S Jalen Huskey, Maryland

Huskey was a three-year starter at Maryland. He boasts solid ball skills and football instincts and has experience playing at both safety spots.

But Huskey has a few big flaws, including poor acceleration and only adequate tackling.

Ultimately, Huskey projects as primarily a special teamer who could provide some value as a backup safety.

If the Colts did draft him, he could be the long-term replacement for newcomer Jonathan Owens.