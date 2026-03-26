The New York Yankees started their season with a 7-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. There are great expectations in the Bronx, and the Yankees are trendy World Series favorites. Before their season started, former MVP Aaron Judge sat with Kevin Durant and admitted the Yankee legacy was ‘haunting'.

“That's the one thing you walk into Yankee Stadium, all these photos, it's Jeter, it's Posada, it's Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, all these legends. So it's like I want my picture up there. I want my teammates' pictures up there. I want to be a part of that,” Judge told Durant.

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The Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009, and Judge made his debut with the Yanks in 2016, but has not won the title yet. Ultimately, the closest he came was in 2024 when the Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. The expectations are high for Judge, and he will attempt to live up to them. Judge is a three-time AL MVP winner, winning it for the last two seasons. Additionally, he won the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2017.