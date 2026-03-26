The Los Angeles Chargers don’t need a miracle. They just need precision. This is a roster that has already proven it can go toe-to-toe with the AFC’s heavyweights. In a conference where margins are razor-thin, though, the difference between a playoff team and a true contender often comes down to the players you don’t see coming. These are the overlooked prospects who don’t dominate headlines in April but end up defining games in December and January. For Jim Harbaugh's team, the 2026 NFL Draft is really about finding the missing pieces that elevate a very good team into something far more dangerous.

2025 season proved and challenged the Chargers

2025 was a year of undeniable progress that ultimately ended with a bitter taste in the mouth. The Chargers finished with a strong 11-6 record. They secured second place in the AFC West and proved that the culture shift under Harbaugh was the real deal. Star QB Justin Herbert continued to be the heartbeat of the franchise. He threw for over 3,700 yards. Meanwhile, Tuli Tuipulotu emerged as a defensive superstar with a massive 13-sack season.

However, the season reached an abrupt and frustrating conclusion in the Wild Card round. Losing to the New England Patriots exposed some lingering vulnerabilities. The offense, despite its flashes of brilliance, struggled to find consistent rhythm when it mattered most. It was a campaign that proved the Bolts belong in the conversation with the AFC’s elite. However, it also served as a stark reminder that there are still missing pieces to this championship puzzle.

Calculated offseason

GM Joe Hortiz and Coach Harbaugh didn't waste a second once the 2026 NFL Free Agency period kicked off. One of the big moves was signing center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million deal. It clearly signaled that the Chargers were tired of seeing Herbert under constant duress. Bringing back the legendary Khalil Mack on a one-year deal was another masterstroke. That ensures that the veteran leadership and pass-rushing savvy that defined their 2025 defense remains intact.

Fans also saw the addition of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to beef up the interior. The savvy signing of tight end Charlie Kolar should also add another dimension to the evolving offensive scheme. These moves were about creating a foundation of veteran reliability. Now, the focus shifts to the 2026 NFL Draft. This is where the Chargers can find the young, cost-controlled sleepers who can provide the spark needed for a deep postseason run.

DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

If you want to understand the Harbaugh philosophy, look no further than the interior of the defensive line. Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald is the definition of a sleeper who could become a household name in the powder blue. At 6-foot-2 and over 320 pounds, McDonald is a human roadblock.

During his time in Columbus, McDonald established himself as one of the premier run-stuffers in the country. That alone would make him valuable. However, what makes him intriguing and a true sleeper is the untapped upside. There are flashes of burst, glimpses of pocket collapse ability, moments where he looks like more than just a space-eater. For the Chargers defense, McDonald represents something deeper than a roster addition. He represents identity.

EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Mack is still producing at a high level. That said, the Chargers would be wise to think beyond the present. Tuipulotu has already emerged as a cornerstone, yet the modern NFL demands waves of pressure, not just individual brilliance. That’s where UCF’s Malachi Lawrence enters the conversation.

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Lawrence doesn’t carry the same buzz as some of the bigger names in the class. Turn on the tape, though, and the traits jump out immediately. His first step is explosive, and his ability to convert speed to power is far more advanced than his draft stock might suggest. Nearly 20 career sacks at the collegiate level only begin to tell the story. What really stands out is his feel for the moment. He shows up in big situations, closes when it matters, and plays with a motor that never seems to cool.

In the Chargers' system, he wouldn’t need to carry the load right away. Instead, Lawrence could rotate in, learn behind veterans, and gradually expand his role.

WR Eric McAlister, TCU

If there’s one lingering question about the Chargers offense, it’s this: where is the true vertical stressor? Herbert has one of the strongest arms in football. However, the offense still feels like it’s missing that one receiver who can consistently tilt coverage and stretch the field. TCU’s Eric McAlister might be the answer hiding in plain sight.

At 6-foot-4 with legitimate track speed, McAlister brings a rare blend of size and explosiveness. He’s fluid, able to track the ball deep and adjust mid-stride in a way that makes difficult catches look routine. His catch radius also gives quarterbacks a margin for error. At the same time, his long speed forces defensive backs to respect the deep ball on every snap.

For the Chargers, that kind of presence would have a ripple effect. Players like Ladd McConkey and the tight end group would find more room to operate. It’s not just about adding a weapon but about unlocking the full potential of what’s already there.

The tools are undeniable. The upside is immense. And in an offense led by a quarterback like Herbert, sometimes all it takes is one vertical threat to change everything.

Final piece

The Chargers have done the hard part. They’ve built a foundation, established a culture, and proven they can win. Now comes the delicate work of refinement. Sleepers like Kayden McDonald, Malachi Lawrence, and Eric McAlister won’t dominate draft headlines. That said, they might end up shaping the Chargers’ season in ways far more meaningful. If Los Angeles is serious about turning promise into a playoff breakthrough, these are exactly the kinds of bets worth making.