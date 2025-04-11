The Golden State Warriors are heading into a must-win game against the Portland Trail Blazers as they fight for a top-six seed in the Western Conference. They're going to need all hands on deck if they want to have a good chance of completing the mission, but there are a few players listed on the injury report for them.

Gary Payton II is dealing with right knee inflammation and Quinten Post is dealing with an illness. Both players have been a big part of their run in the second half of the season, and it would be big if they would be able to suit up in the final two games of the regular season.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Warriors injury report vs. Trail Blazers

Payton and Post are both listed as questionable against the Trail Blazers, and it seems like there's a good chance that they could suit up. Payton and Post have not played in the last two games for the Warriors with their injuries, and with these next two games meaning a lot to where they could be seeded, it wouldn't be a surprise if they came back.

The Warriors are currently in the No. 6 seed, and they can move up to the No. 4 seed if they win out, but the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers have to lose. The Warriors also can't get homecourt if the Nuggets or Clippers win their next game, and they can't get the No. 5 seed if both win their next game. From the sound of it, the Warriors are going to need some help if they want to climb higher, but they also have to take care of business on their end.

This may be the craziest that the West has looked in years to end the season, and it's definitely going to come down to the final game of the season to see where everyone lands.

For the Warriors, they've been playing some of their best basketball since Jimmy Butler arrived in February, and they could be a team that no one wants to face in the playoffs. They have the experience on the team, and Stephen Curry and Draymond Green seem motivated to go on one more run to try and capture a title.

Trail Blazers injury report

DeAndre Ayton (left calf strain), Jerami Grant (right knee inflammation), Scoot Henderson (concussion protocol), Bryce McGowens (right rib fracture), Anfernee Simons right forearm contusion), and Robert Williams III (left knee injury management) are listed as out for the Trail Blazers.

Deni Avdjia (right thumb sprain) is listed as doubtful, and Shaedon Sharpe (right knee soreness) is questionable.