Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry recently offered insight into how he envisions the end of his NBA career, sharing his perspective during an appearance on 360 With Speedy on Complex.

When asked by host Speedy Morman whether he expects to retire on his own terms or be forced out of the league, the 37-year-old guard leaned toward the latter.

“I'm more of the latter, I think, as I think about it right now,” Curry said. “But I do know I'm kind of just taking it in two-year chunks just to know like you have to give yourself something and some motivation to kind of go after for us. Like I talked to all the guys who have been in this situation where they've extended their prime and you know there are more ungraceful endings than there are sure you know I tip the cap and like that type of thing.”

Curry acknowledged the difficulty of the NBA grind, particularly during the offseason.

“Mostly the offseason for me are the hardest than the like in season experience because once you get into the 82 games like it's repetition,” he said. “You know what you need to do — practice, off days, you love playing and the games are the most fun… the games are so much fun. Like you get lost in the game. Like that's the easy part.”

Stephen Curry says he’s ‘nowhere close' to retirement, eyes longer Warriors run

He added that his ability to handle the offseason will be key in determining how long he continues to play.

“So if I can get through all seasons, like I feel like that's the kind of marker to how long I can push it. But to answer your question, I just want to be in a position where I've accomplished or I put myself in a position where I can say I've done everything I can to, you know, get everything out of this game. And hopefully I have, you know, my health and the choice to say I'm good. I'm good. I don't, I'm not nowhere close to that, though.”

When asked directly if he has more years left in him, Curry answered, “For sure.”

Curry recently completed his 16th NBA season with the Warriors, averaging 24.5 points, six assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 39.7% from three-point range. He appeared in 70 games during the 2024–25 regular season.

In the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Curry posted averages of 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and a steal per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.0% from deep across eight contests. His postseason run was cut short due to a hamstring injury suffered in the second round, sidelining him for the remainder of the Golden State Warriors’ series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors now turn their focus to the upcoming season, which will feature a revamped core of Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler III. Butler was acquired from the Miami Heat at the 2025 trade deadline, forming a new veteran trio as the team looks to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Training camp opens in late September ahead of the 2025–26 NBA season.