Amid Golden State Warriors free agent Jonathan Kuminga’s reportedly steep asking price, his potential new deal to stay with the Warriors could drag out to August, according to a new report. While most NBA teams are making their final moves of the offseason, Kuminga and the Warriors can’t come to terms on a new deal that could become part of a sign-and-trade, as Golden State seeks potential suitors.

For the Warriors, moving Kuminga has become increasingly complex, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

“The Dubs’ main problem is that there simply isn’t a market for Kuminga right now,” Siegel reported. “This situation could drag on into August, which continues to stall other deals the team has lined up in free agency.”

While the Warriors did offer Kuminga a deal in the $30 million yearly range before the 2024-25 campaign, that deal is no longer on the table. Instead, Golden State wants a smaller deal, around $20 million per year. While some members in the front office want Kuminga back, many assume he’s a candidate for a mid-season trade that would improve the team before next season’s trade deadline.

The Warriors brass met with Kuminga in Las Vegas. In comparison to Jalen Johnson’s five-year, $150 million extension, Kuminga was seeking a similar deal with the Warriors. However, three weeks into free agency, neither side has been able to reach an agreement.

Jonathan Kuminga’s desired salary that Warriors won’t pay

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly seeking a new deal in the $25 million annual salary range. After declining the Warriors’ offer ahead of last season, sources say Kuminga won’t settle for a deal around a $20 million yearly salary, according to Stein Line’s Jake Fischer.

“Kuminga’s holding pattern has generated the most media attention to date,” Fischer wrote. “His agent Aaron Turner has held numerous discussions with Warriors officials in Las Vegas, league sources tell The Stein Line, with the hopes of securing a contract — even a short-term contract — that pays at least $25 million in average annual salary, whether that’s to stay with the Warriors or switch teams via sign-and-trade.

“Sources say that the Warriors have expressed reluctance to go that high in price over a long-term agreement while also seeking some level of first-round draft compensation in any theoretical trade that ships Kuminga elsewhere.”

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points on 45.2% shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game for the Warriors last season. He’s entering his fifth NBA season.