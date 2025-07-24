Entering the 2025 offseason, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was a name to watch. Almost a month into his restricted free agency, Kuminga has yet to make a move. He told ESPN's Shams Charania that he is not worried that a deal has not been done. The Warriors' offer has not satisfied him amid sign-and-trade talks with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

Kuminga entered free agency as a candidate for teams with a lot of cap space to lure away from Golden State. The former champion found himself in a role at the end of Steve Kerr's bench. Despite that, the 22-year-old wants a long-term deal this summer. He is not the only restricted free agent on the market, joined by Josh Giddey and Quentin Grimes.

According to Charania, Kuminga does not want to make a rash decision.

Article Continues Below

“He did tell me, though, that he is in absolutely no rush on doing a deal with the Warriors right now,” Charania said. “He's not accepting their current offers. He added that he wants the team to explore options with his agent, Eric Turner, whether that's continuing conversations with the Warriors, but also sign-and-trade options that are available to him in the marketplace.”

Kuminga is a rare talent that has garnered some interest around the league. Despite his skill, teams have been unwilling to meet Golden State's asking price in a sign-and-trade. However, Charania did identify two Western conference teams to keep an eye on.

“I'm told the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings are two teams that have made concrete offers with the Warriors over the last week or so,” Charania said. “They're two of the more aggressive teams with Kuminga.”

Kuminga has plenty of time to mull over his offers. However, he is unlikely to receive what he was looking for when free agency began. His best option could be to sign a one-year “prove it” deal or find a new home via trade.

